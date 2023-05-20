Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 1.74 and last traded at 1.76. Approximately 410,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,380,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.86.

Magic Empire Global Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of 1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Empire Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magic Empire Global by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Empire Global during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Empire Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Magic Empire Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Magic Empire Global Company Profile

Magic Empire Global Limited provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

