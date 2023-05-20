Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 31st

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MFD opened at $8.09 on Friday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
