Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 31st

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MFD opened at $8.09 on Friday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 49,817 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 24,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

