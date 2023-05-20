LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.37.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.89. 1,652,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,272. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

