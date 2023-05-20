Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Luna Innovations Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.19 million. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Luna Innovations by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 340,907 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $2,568,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 6,868.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 162,654 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $692,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luna Innovations

(Get Rating)

Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.

