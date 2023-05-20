LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LTC. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LTC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 270,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,457. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 17.30 and a quick ratio of 17.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LTC Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in LTC Properties by 108.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $39,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.