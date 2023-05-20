LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LXU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,675,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,624,000 after purchasing an additional 580,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LSB Industries by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,499,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 397,738 shares during the period. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 2,419,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,992,000 after acquiring an additional 500,305 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,336,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,079,000 after purchasing an additional 651,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 30.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,253,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 530,197 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries Price Performance

Shares of LXU opened at $9.25 on Friday. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $704.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.44.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. LSB Industries had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $233.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About LSB Industries

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Featured Articles

