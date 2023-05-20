Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.53

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lowland Investment Stock Performance

Shares of LWI stock opened at GBX 124 ($1.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.54. Lowland Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 99.05 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 135 ($1.69). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.13. The company has a market capitalization of £335.04 million, a P/E ratio of -516.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowland Investment Company Profile

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

