Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 983.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,564 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Raymond James worth $30,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Raymond James by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $90.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

