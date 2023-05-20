Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 9,380 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Balchem worth $40,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 261.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Balchem in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Balchem in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Balchem by 3,881.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $124.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.93. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $232.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

