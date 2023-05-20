Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $45.99 Million in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,858 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,986,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.12% of MSCI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,566,000 after buying an additional 176,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,082,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of MSCI by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,172,000 after buying an additional 116,521 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,314,000 after buying an additional 703,580 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,281,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,702,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $469.84 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.63 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.73.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.60%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.