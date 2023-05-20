Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $45.22 Million Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,404 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.93% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $45,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 900,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,710,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,262,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $129.17 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.44.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.