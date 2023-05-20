Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $41.04 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,220 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $41,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:EPAM opened at $247.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.15.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.