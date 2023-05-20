Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,436 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $36,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 5,362.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,296,000 after purchasing an additional 594,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in IDACORP by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in IDACORP by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,018,000 after purchasing an additional 81,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in IDACORP by 121.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 80,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

NYSE:IDA opened at $106.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $115.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.89 and its 200 day moving average is $106.63.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

