Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,548 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of McKesson worth $43,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $397.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

