Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 439,851 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,851 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 2.04% of Talos Energy worth $31,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

TALO stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.21.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 34.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TALO. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

In related news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $5,275,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,145,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,607,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

