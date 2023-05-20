LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.96

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03). LoopUp Group shares last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03), with a volume of 71,335 shares trading hands.

LoopUp Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity at LoopUp Group

In related news, insider Steve Flavell sold 256,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £7,687.32 ($9,629.61). 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LoopUp Group

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

