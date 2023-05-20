LooksRare Trading 26.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $77.77 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 891,072,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,738,575 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

