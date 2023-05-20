London Security plc (LON:LSC) Announces GBX 42 Dividend

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

London Security Price Performance

Shares of LON:LSC opened at GBX 2,800 ($35.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £343.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,728.40 and a beta of 0.16. London Security has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,150 ($26.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,940 ($49.35). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,988.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,894.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82.

About London Security

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

