Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE LMT opened at $454.49 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $859,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,586,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 4,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

