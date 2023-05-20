Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Livent Trading Down 1.9 %

LTHM opened at $24.89 on Friday. Livent has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Livent will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

