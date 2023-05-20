Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.13.

LAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 654.7% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 156.5% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE LAC opened at $22.27 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $33.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 18.13 and a current ratio of 18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

