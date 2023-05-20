Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.13.
LAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 654.7% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 156.5% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
