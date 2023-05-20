Litecoin (LTC) Tops One Day Volume of $304.84 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $92.04 or 0.00339957 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.72 billion and $304.84 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013337 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000818 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000678 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,963,639 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

