Litecoin (LTC) One Day Volume Hits $554.76 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $91.23 or 0.00339539 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.66 billion and approximately $554.76 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013392 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000859 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000697 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,957,739 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

