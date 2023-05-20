Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.69.

NYSE:LSPD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,125. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 923.4% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 268,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 242,626 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

