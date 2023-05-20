Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.69.
Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance
NYSE:LSPD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,125. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.