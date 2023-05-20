Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.35. 108,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,811. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average is $71.91.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $494,249.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $494,249.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,719.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,009,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 234,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Stories

