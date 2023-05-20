Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Edward Smolyansky Sells 10,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,354,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,126,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Edward Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $90,150.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $166,320.00.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 million, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.48. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Analysts predict that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

