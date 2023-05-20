Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Trading Down 5.9%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.76. 155,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 241,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,960,519.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.1% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.6% during the third quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 36.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

