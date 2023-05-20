Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LICY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LICY. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the second quarter valued at about $12,762,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the first quarter valued at about $9,978,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,244,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the second quarter valued at about $6,039,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 11.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,814,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,366,000 after buying an additional 691,300 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

About Li-Cycle

NYSE:LICY opened at $4.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

