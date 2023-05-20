LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LMAT. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

LMAT traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $62.33. The stock had a trading volume of 136,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,131. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.99.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 34,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $2,219,702.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 34,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $2,219,702.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,171 shares of company stock worth $9,212,728. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,818,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth $489,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth $424,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,403,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

