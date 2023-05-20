Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Down 1.0 %
Leju stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.84.
Leju Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.