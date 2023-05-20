Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Plans $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Lear has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years. Lear has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lear to earn $16.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.06. 699,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,197. Lear has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,650 shares of company stock worth $2,896,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Lear by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Lear by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Lear by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading

