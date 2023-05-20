Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Declares $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Lear has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years. Lear has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lear to earn $16.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Lear Stock Up 0.6 %

LEA opened at $125.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.66 and a 200 day moving average of $134.87. Lear has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,650 shares of company stock worth $2,896,532. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,288,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,492,000 after acquiring an additional 344,005 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 149.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 234,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,226,452,000 after purchasing an additional 227,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

