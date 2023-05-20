Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of LAZ traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.26. 544,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,672. Lazard has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 228,826 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 547,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,143,000 after buying an additional 91,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lazard by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,037,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,455,000 after buying an additional 137,734 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Lazard by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

