Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $96.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $746,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,372,477.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,897 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $746,992.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,372,477.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $183,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,322.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,489 shares of company stock worth $13,934,528. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,153,000 after purchasing an additional 559,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after acquiring an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,892 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,225,000 after acquiring an additional 243,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after acquiring an additional 145,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor



Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

