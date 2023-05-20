Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
Lakeland Industries Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,103. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.
About Lakeland Industries
Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.
