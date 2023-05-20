Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,103. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 511.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth $115,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.

