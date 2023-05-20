Lake Street Capital Raises Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Price Target to $26.00

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NGS opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

