Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KURA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $879.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 21.65, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.