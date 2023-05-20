KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Stock Price Down 1.4%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.15. Approximately 107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 million, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 18.80% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (KMED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market firms in the healthcare sector. KMED was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

