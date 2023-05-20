Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koss Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Koss stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $3.95. 22,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,524. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a market cap of $36.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.57. Koss has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $12.86.

Institutional Trading of Koss

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Koss by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Koss in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Koss by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Koss in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About Koss

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

