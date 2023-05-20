Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

PHG has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE:PHG opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.