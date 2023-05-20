KOK (KOK) Price Tops $0.0355 on Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $17.75 million and $632,260.41 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00026011 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001098 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,065.90 or 0.99970966 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.03528547 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $638,195.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

