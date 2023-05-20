Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNX. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,422. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,705,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $888,634,000 after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,426,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,207,000 after buying an additional 551,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,859,000 after purchasing an additional 387,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

