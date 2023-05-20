Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $63.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KNX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.88.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KNX opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $3,799,422. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.