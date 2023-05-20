Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $54.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.69.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $3,799,422 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,303,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,311,000 after buying an additional 63,103 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $5,658,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 77,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

