KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.22

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.22 and traded as low as $10.82. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 76,633 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.2%.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
