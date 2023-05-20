KILT Protocol (KILT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $44,064,967,688,944.00 Billion

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $44,064,967,688,944.00 billion and $49,050.08 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KILT Protocol has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.

The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KILT Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KILT Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

