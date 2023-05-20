KickToken (KICK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.08 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $537.03 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026024 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018140 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001108 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,890.72 or 1.00011445 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000097 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,957,528 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,957,675.54892525. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00895491 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $487.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.