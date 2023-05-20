Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Kibo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 183,434,790 shares traded.

Kibo Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.31.

Kibo Energy Company Profile

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company owns a 100% interest in the Mbeya Coal to Power project located in Songwe Regio, Tanzania. It also holds an 85% interest in the Mabesekwa Coal Independent Power Project located in Botswana; and 65% interest in the Benga Power Plant Project located in the Tete province of Mozambique.

