Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Insider Ada Poon Purchases 3,000 Shares

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) insider Ada Poon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.63 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,875.00 ($9,312.08).

Kelly Partners Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Kelly Partners Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.09%. Kelly Partners Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Kelly Partners Group Company Profile

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

