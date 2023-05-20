Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.
Kellogg Trading Up 0.4 %
K stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,535. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average of $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $6,878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,479,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,920 shares of company stock worth $42,540,839 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Kellogg
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
